Thursday, August 18, 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how a man who dumped his girlfriend of two years to marry someone else, turned around to beg her to become his side chic.

@ThatUrhoboGirl said the man hinged his plea on having memories of their love and not being able to move on “just like that”.

She tweeted;

They dated for 2yrs only for him to marry another girl he met within the short period of 6months. She let it slide and moved on with her life. Dude is back, asking her to be his side chick,that he still have memories of their love and he can’t move on just like that