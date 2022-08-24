Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Mammoth new profile has Mbappe as best paid forward

The failed move to Real Madrid has reaped massive fruits for French forward Kylian Mbappe, who not only has the chance to continue his development at a station he understands quite well, but also with a bumper pay. The young Frenchman signed a new three-year contract with French giants PSG, who had seemed destined to lose him, and with it, he became the world’s best paid forward.

He is actually the best paid player in the world, and his wages dwarf some of the biggest players to have graced the football world, including his two team mates, Lionel Messi and Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr, as well as Manchester United’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe’s new deal sees him pocket a ridiculous £1,473,984 per week! If this figure was meant to dissuade any potential suitors, then PSG have succeeded, as any team will have to have very deep pockets to just think of matching such kind of pay. Whether this will be sustainable for the near future remains to be seen, even in the context of the moneyed PSG owners.

This figure shoots PSG’s entire team’s wage bill massively high and while it remains unreal, there can be very few arguments that it is not deserved for the youngster. With many other superstars in the team, it is now easy to see why the daily football predictions and tips on SportyTrader place PSG as favorites.

But then, how does Mbappe’s wages compare with other forwards in the European leagues? Well, the answer is quite simple: Mbappe is way ahead! The second best player after Mbappe is Ronaldo, who pockets about three times less, at £515,385 a week at Manchester United.

Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema, who is Mbappe’s team mate at the international level comes third, with a salary of £400,000 per week. The Frenchman is expected to bag his first Ballon d’Or trophy this year after a tremendous performance last season, which saw Real Madrid win the Spanish and European championships.

Erling Haaland is the other player on a fat paycheck. His move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City has him on £375,00 a week, which makes the Norwegian the second best earning forward in England after Ronaldo.

To wrap up the top five is Polish forward Robert Lewandowski, who finally left Germany to join Spanish giants Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Lewandowski, a proven goal machine, is on a salary of £304,000 a week at the Catalan side.

Notably, the English Premier League is billed as the highest paying in the world, and while it doesn’t have the highest earner, players in the league dot the highest earning positions in this list of forwards. In the top 10 positions, the Premier League has five players, all earning £200,000 and above.

Apart from Ronaldo and Haaland, this list also has Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, who is on £265,000 a week, Anthony Martial of Manchester United, on £250,000 a week, and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, who is paid £200,000 a week.