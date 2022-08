Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Malia Obama stepped out with a mystery man in Los Angeles.

The former US First Daughter and the man were spotted on a trip Wednesday, August 3, to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Malia and the man wore similar colors in their outfits.

The man had his hands around Malia’s waist while Malia wore a huge smile.