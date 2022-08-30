Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Kakamega County gubernatorial loser, Cleophas Malala, has conceded defeat in the just concluded gubernatorial election.

Speaking on Tuesday, he urged his supporters not to be duped that his votes were stolen.

“Hakuna kura iliibiwa. Don’t be lied to, no votes were stolen. The results are valid and I accept them,” Malala noted.

ODM’s Fernandes Barasa was Tuesday declared the winner in the Kakamega governor race after garnering 192,768 votes against his closest challenger Malala who got 59,275 votes.

Malala congratulated Barasa, terming the win as deserved and indisputable.

He said he was ready to offer any part of his manifesto that Barasa may find suitable in their new government for the progress of Kakamega.

He also lauded the IEBC for conducting free, fair, and credible elections.

Thanking his campaign team, Malala said he was proud of himself for making it to the ballot.

“We put up our best and I’m very proud of myself… I didn’t expect to get this far,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.