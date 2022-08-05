Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance has suffered a major blow after its candidate in Embu county gubernatorial race dumped the coalition for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Emilio Kathuri, who was vying on the Jubilee Party ticket, resigned in favor of Cecily Mbarire of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance thus dealing a setback to the Raila Odinga-led coalition.

Ruto welcomed Mr. Kathuri to hustler nation at his Karen home on Thursday evening.

Mr. Kathuri expressed his happiness in joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, saying after ‘listening to the ground’ he realized it is the winning team.

After the defection, Mr. Kathuri was harshly criticized by Embu Jubilee leaders.

At the direction of the local Jubilee chairman Muriithi Kiura, the leaders termed Mr. Kathuri as a burden and a man who has made the mistake of joining the losing team.

Jubilee Party is one of the affiliate parties that forms Azimio and this is also a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leader.

