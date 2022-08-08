Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – American actor, Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role on the action crime series “Magnum, P.I.,” has died at the age of 83.

Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 7, as a result of injuries he sustained in a car accident in Lynwood, California, on Thursday, Mosley’s daughter Ch-a Mosley.

The actor died surrounded by family after the car accident had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” his daughter said as she announced his death.

“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.” She added

Mosley starred in more than 150 episodes of “Magnum, P.I.” alongside Tom Selleck in the crime-adventure series, which aired for eight seasons from 1980 until 1988. Mosley also made an appearance in a more recent reboot of the hit show, as another character, John Booky, according to his IMDb page.

In addition to “Magnum, P.I.,” the Los Angeles native played the role of Coach Ricketts in the 1990s sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

He also appeared on “Sanford and Son,” “Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch” and dozens of other TV series.

Mosley is survived by his wife Antoinette “Toni” and three children.