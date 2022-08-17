Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Madonna has marked her 64th birthday celebrations by passionately kissing two female friends on camera while downing drinks, as well as posing with son Rocco Ritchie, who turned 22 a few days earlier.

The singer evoked her iconic onstage VMAs kiss as she posted a video of herself kissing two girlfriends in the back of a car.

In the video Madonna rocked a breezy blue and white patterned maxi dress, with her platinum hair long. She accessorized with chunky bracelets and layered necklaces.

She spun around in the gorgeous dress before landing in the backseat of a car, where she passionately French kissed the two glamourous women sitting on either side of her.

“Birthday kisses with my side bitches,” she captioned the clip.

The moment was strongly reminiscent of her onstage kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003.

The racy video comes just a day after she shared wholesome family pics celebrating her son Rocco Ritchie‘s 22nd birthday on August 11. She he even gave fans a rare glimpse of her youngest children, twins Stella and Estere, 9.