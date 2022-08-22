Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Vincent Gil, best known for playing Nightrider in Mad Max has died at the age of 83.

His death comes following reports the Hollywood actor had been “frail for some time”.

The late actor’s death was announced over the weekend by his friend and Mad Max co-star Paul “Cundalini” Johnstone.

Johnstone wrote on Facebook alongside a recent snap of the two stars posing together: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”

He added: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015. He was already in less-than-ideal health, and in the opening days a couple of us were concerned about his ability to get through the long demanding days of convention and socialising and travel and convention and… We need not have been concerned.

“Vince was remarkable – he rose to the occasion every time, fed off the energy of the wonderful Japanese fans, and on the occasions when I’d glance at him and be worried about his ability to keep going, he’d shrug off any concerns and showed that he had a lot more stamina than many of we much younger men. NIGHTRIDER…!!!

“Rest well old friend – we will remember you when we look at the night sky.”

Vincent was born in Sydney, Australia in 1939 and appeared in a number of features and films before appearing in Mad Max, including; Stone, Solo, Against The Wind and You Can’t See ’round Corners.