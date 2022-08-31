Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Two lovers have been arrested after they were found fighting in an AirBNB in Milimani area of Kisumu.

Police officers who were alerted about the fight, arrived at the scene only to find that Misari Otieno and Laura Aloo were both injured.

While 28-year-old Otieno was injured on the right-hand index finger, 31-year-old Aloo had bruises on the face and marks on the neck.

Police said Laura had bitten off the upper part of Otieno’s index finger which was recovered from the room.

The security operatives also recovered a half bottle of whiskey and a can of beer from the house.

A police report read;

“Police got information that people were fighting at Rubby Court AirBNB house number 98. They found two lovers who had sustained serious injuries with the male having an injury on the right-hand index finger and the female having bruises on the face and neck.

“There were blood stains on the floor and a piece of the right-hand finger was recovered.”