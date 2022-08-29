Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Lizzo took a moment to throw shade at comedian Aries Spears while accepting her award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The singer won the Video for Good award for her single “About Damn Time” on Sunday night, August 28.

After accepting her award, she gave a speech that was more a clap back at Aries Spears.

Lizzo said: “And now, to the b**ches that got something to say about me in the press. You know what, I’m not gonna say nothing.”

She continued: “They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Cause b**ch I’m winning, ho. Big b**ches winning, ho! Best revenge is your paper, b**ch.”

Over the weekend, a clip went viral of Aries Spears dissing Lizzo during his interview on The Art of Dialogue.

During the interview, Aries Spears was asked whether or not he thought Lizzo was a good songwriter, and he replied with fatphobic comments, saying, “I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji.”

