Monday, August 29, 2022 – A video of a little boy whose hands were tied as he was being interrogated over claims that he is a wizard in Nigeria has been shared online.

Twitter user @BrotgerTucky who shared the video of the little boy being interrogated said the boy ”turned from a rat into a human being.”

“The Boy who turned from Rat to human being today confessions” he wrote

In the video, the little boy claimed he is a wizard and has killed three people.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the little boy is now in police custody.

