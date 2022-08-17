Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Liam Hemsworth has reportedly split from Gabriella Brooks after three years of dating.

The Australian actor, 32, and the model, 26, called time on their relationship ‘a couple of months ago’ after almost three years of dating, InTouch claims.

Gabriella is said to be ‘heartbroken’ after the Hunger Games star ended the romance because he ‘didn’t want to be tied down’ when his acting work picked back up again after the pandemic ended.

A source told the magazine: ‘He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended.’

The couple were first linked in December 2019 when they were seen having lunch with Liam’s parents, Leonie and Craig.

On Thursday, Gabriella was seen attending the opening of the new Versace store in Sydney alone.

The model posed solo at the event, showing off her washboard abs in a black crop top and maxi skirt which she paired with leather boots and a red jacket.

Liam was first linked to Gabriella back in December 2019, after he and Miley split eight months into their marriage.

In December, Gabriella told Stellar magazine the past 12 months had been ‘one of the greatest years of my life’ and gave insight into her romance.

‘My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,’ she said.

‘And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.’

I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.

‘But he’s great. They [the Hemsworths] are great.

‘They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.’

Last year, the pair were rumoured to be getting engaged.

According to Us Weekly, the Hunger Games star was ‘ready to be a husband’ again following his short-lived marriage to singer Miley Cyrus, 29.

‘Liam and Gabriella have been getting serious,’ a source told the outlet at the time.

‘They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner.’