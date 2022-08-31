Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Hollywood actor, Leonardo DiCaprio has split from his girlfriend of 4 years, Camila Morrone.

Reports say the pair called it a day earlier this summer. The break up comes months after Morrone turned 25 in June. DiCaprio aged 47 has never dated a woman older than 25 before. He has been dating Morrone since she was 20.

A source revealed: “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer.

“There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

Of all the women the actor has dated, including supermodels Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, and actress Blake Lively, none of them have been over the age of 25 when they were together.

Gisele Bundchen dated Leo for five years until 2005, when she was 25.

Bar Refaeli was with the actor for the same amount of time and they split in 2009, when she was 25.

Blake Lively dated him for five months when she was 23. Leo then briefly dated model Erin Heatherton, who was 22, and model and actress Toni Garrn for a year before it ended when she was 21.

Kelly Rohrbach dated Leo in 2016. It ended when she was 25.

He was with Danish model Nina Agdal for a year, until she was 25.

During their relationship Camilla was regularly mocked by trolls, including one who told her the romance with Leo would be “over when you’re 25.” Camila said at the time: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”