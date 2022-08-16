Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Veteran Kenyan musician and the former member of East African Bashment Crew Nazizi Hirji is a proud homeowner.

She took to social media and posted photos of her palatial mansion that has a swimming pool and revealed that it took her two years to complete the project.

It is her first construction project and she feels proud for the hard work and sacrifice.

“Giving thanks to the most high 2 years of hard work, my first ever construction project my dream home is almost done! JAH KNOW this has been one of the hardest projects of my life.

“I’ve learnt so much on this journey. People only see the glitz very few know the story,’’ the mother of two wrote.

She thanked her father for encouraging her as she worked hard to complete the expensive project.

‘’We lived here with no power for 6 months ! No floors , no ceilings…. alot of sacrifice and I want to big up @firozhirji for being a rock in this whole process. I will be sharing before and after pics to inspire you to never give up.

“I’m sharing this with you so you know that you should never give up no matter how big or impossible the dream seems,’’ she added.

Below are photos of the mansion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.