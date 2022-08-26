Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 26 August 2022 – A video of a cross-dresser being confronted by some men in a busy market for dressing like a woman has gone viral.
The cross-dresser, who was clad in a blue dress and rocking a wig, had gone to the market to buy some items.
Business almost came to a standstill in the market after some men started harassing him, demanding to know why he was dressed like a lady.
The cross-dresser fearlessly defended himself and said he has the right to dress the way he feels.
He further said that he is an entertainer.
“Are you feeding me? I am an entertainer. I have the right to dress the way I want. Please let us mind our business and face the challenges ahead,” he was heard saying.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
