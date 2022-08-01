Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has once again proved his undivided loyalty to Azimio candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9th General Election.

This is after he turned down Deputy President William Ruto’s job offer and refused to betray Raila.

Speaking in Narok County over the weekend, Kalonzo told off Ruto, adding that he should leave him alone.

“On Friday, he angrily talked a lot about his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling him to leave him alone. Now I want to tell Ruto, please leave Kalonzo alone.

“He has been saying that I was lied to, I was sidelined. Pilipili usiyo kula yakuwashia nini,” Kalonzo stated.

This comes barely two weeks after Ruto said that the former Vice President needed saving while campaigning in Makunei County.

The DP sensationally claimed that Kalonzo had been incited against him by Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga.

“I know Kalonzo does not like me but it is not for any other reason, he has been incited by that man (Raila), why can’t you allow me to save this man?” Ruto posed to the crowd while campaigning.

Kalonzo was offered the Chief Minister position by Odinga if Azimio wins the presidency in the August polls.

“With humility, I hereby accept the nomination for the position of the chief minister when Azimio forms government.

“I would wish to congratulate Karua on her nomination as Azimio DP nominee,” Kalonzo stated while accepting the position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.