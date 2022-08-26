Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has blasted Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s advisers, accusing them of misleading the old man.

In a social media post on Thursday evening, Kipkorir, who is one of Raila Odinga’s diehard supporters, stated that the former Prime Minister has been betrayed by people close to him.

In particular, Kipkorir accused the Raila Odinga campaign secretariat of lying to him that everything is fine only to be beaten by Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto in the just concluded Presidential election.

He said the secretariat members also lied to Raila Odinga that they have agents everywhere, yet in some parts like Mt Kenya and Rift Valley, Jakom had no agents.

Kipkorir concluded by saying that now they are lying to him that he has a watertight case at the Supreme Court, yet they are doing nothing to corroborate the case with evidence.

