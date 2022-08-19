Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Charles Kanjama, has predicted a rough time for Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, in the Supreme Court, if he files a case to challenge William Ruto’s victory in the just concluded presidential election.

Raila and a battery of lawyers are compiling evidence to table at the Supreme Court to show the apex court how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rigged the election in favor of William Ruto.

But appearing on NTV on Friday morning, Kanjama, who is a constitutional lawyer, said Raila’s team will have a difficult time convincing the Supreme Court that the IEBC engaged in improper behavior when it declared Ruto the President-Elect on Monday 15th August.

The lawyer said the IEBC’s transmission system was sophisticated, with numerical data continuously streaming in for public access, and that it was clear who was likely to win the election.

“The claims made by the Azimio team that there may have been an algorithm collecting the numerical data and modifying it to produce a predefined disparity between the winner and the loser may not be accurate,” he said.

Kanjama concluded by saying the only thing that can rescue Azimio leaders is if they prove that the IEBC transmission system was hacked which is a herculean task since the commission had already denied it.

