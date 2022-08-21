Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President-Elect William Ruto to expect the worst at the Supreme Court since this is the place where outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta is expecting to play his cards.

In a social media post on Sunday, Ahmednasir said since Ruto defeated Uhuru’s ‘project’ Raila Odinga on the August 9th election, he will use all his energy to ensure that he doesn’t lose at the Supreme Court.

Raila Odinga is expected to file a petition at the Supreme Court, where he will challenge Ruto’s victory.

Ahmednasir says the battle at the Supreme Court will not be between Raila and Ruto but Uhuru will be the key player since he has been planning how to beat Ruto in the last 3 years.

“President-Elect William Ruto should know that in the Supreme Court, just like in the 9.8.2022, outgoing President Uhuru is his nemesis, not Hon Raila.

“Having beaten him once, Uhuru wants to turn the tables in the Supreme Court. Remember, Uhuru prepared for this war 3 years ago,” Ahmednasir stated.

