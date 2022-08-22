Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has a strong case at the Supreme Court and may succeed in challenging William Ruto’s victory on 9th August.

Ahmednasir, who commented on his Twitter page on Monday, said Raila has a strong case since one of his lawyers said Raila’s petition is all about 140, 028 votes which were not tallied.

Initially, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati had said the voter turnout in the election was 65.4 percent but he later said the voter turnout was 64.6 percent.

Raila, in the petition, wants Chebukati to explain to the court why the voter turnout dropped from 65.4 percent to 64.6 percent.

Ahmednasir stated Raila Odinga’s main contest is how Chebukati dropped the voter turnout from 65.4 to 64.6 percent.

Though his lawyer, Omwanza Ombati, Raila Odinga says over 140,028 votes were not tallied.

“From the prayers tweeted by @omwanza this Hon Raila petition is all about 140,028 untallied votes...,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.