Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has predicted the number of votes Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, will get from the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto is currently engaged in a dead heat contest with Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga, and pundits agree the race is too close to call.

With over 22 million Kenyans expected to go to the polls on Tuesday, Ahmednasir has predicted the number of votes Ruto will get from the Mt Kenya region.

Mt Kenya region has 5.8 million registered voters, and according to Ahmednasir, Ruto will scoop 91 percent of the votes from the vote-rich region.

“Kenya Kwanza Alliance last rally…… Mt Kenya is 91 percent,” Ahmednasir tweeted after Ruto concluded his last rally at Kirigiti Stadium on Saturday.

However, Ruto may fail to get such a percentage because President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the region’s political kingpin, is supporting Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.