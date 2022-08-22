Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has refused to represent President-Elect William Ruto at the Supreme Court, saying it will be a conflict of interest.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ahmednasir, who is on holiday in Dubai, said he represented President Uhuru Kenyatta against Raila Odinga in the 2017 presidential election petition and the two former foes are now allies.

He explained that Uhuru can object to the move, citing a breach of clients-Advocate privilege.

“I want but I can’t act for President-Elect Ruto in the Supreme Court. I’m conflicted. In 2017, I acted for outgoing President Uhuru against Hon Raila. Now that Uhuru’s project (Hon Raila) is challenging Ruto’s victory, obviously Uhuru will object & raise clients-Advocate privilege,” Ahmednasir said in a tweet.

He, however, noted that he will run a Twitter commentary on the strengths and weaknesses of the case that will have been filed by Raila Odinga.

He added that he will also predict the possible outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on the same.

“Starting kesho (tomorrow), I will run a Twitter commentary on the Supreme Court petition that will be filed by Hon Raila. I will appraise the strength and weaknesses of the case, the responses by the respondents and jurisprudential clues we should look for from the 7 judges. Will predict the decision.” he said.

Raila Odinga will this afternoon file a petition at the Supreme Court challenging Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.