Monday, August 8, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has suffered a major setback in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after the latest opinion poll conducted by a local media house shows that he may not win the Tuesday election.

The publication had asked Kenyans on Monday whom they will vote for President between Raila and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

Over 4000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 73.1 percent stated that they will support Ruto.

Raila Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, came second with 26.9 percent.

If the opinion poll is anything to go by, then it means that Ruto will be the fifth President of Kenya and Raila Odinga may once again head to opposition gallows after the August 9th election.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

