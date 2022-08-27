Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 August 2022 – Police are investigating an incident where a 42-year-old killed man his stepson in Laikipia County and hanged his body on a tree before committing suicide.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Maina, is reported to have left a suicide note.

He is said to have committed the heinous act over his wife’s infidelity.

Elsewhere, police constable Paul Chege stationed at Masii police station in Machakos County was arrested after he broke into the OCS’s office and stole Sh 70,000.

The stolen money was for cash bail and bonds.

He will be arraigned in court.

Below is an update from the police on the two incidents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.