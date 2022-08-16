Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – A Nigerian lady has expressed shock after receiving some goodies from her baby daddy out of the blue.

The man sent items for his baby mama and their kids, three years after abandoning them.

In a video posted on Instagram, the single mother wondered what prompted her baby daddy to send the household items.

She revealed that he has not been sending money for family upkeep.

She showed off the goodies she received which include, milk and sugar and wondered whether her baby daddy hit some jackpot that he did not inform anyone about.

“After 3 years of separation so you remember my kids, nice one it really shocked me ”, the video caption read.

