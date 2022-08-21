Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – A lady has shared the love messages she received from her gateman expressing his love for her.

In a screenshot she shared, the gateman stated that he has tried to take the thoughts of her out of his mind but the more he tries, the harder it is for him.

When he asked if he was playing, he responded ”I don’t play with such”.

See a screenshot of the message below