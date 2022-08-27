Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – A lady has narrated how she turned around her life for good after she stopped being a prostitute who was paid €10 per client.

The lady who realized that she was taking less despite having the necessary documents and putting in so many hours, said she decided to quit being a prostitute and took some courses which turned around her life for good.

She further stated that being a prostitute is not a good trade, adding that women who engage in such are used by their clients who sometimes don’t respect them.

Watch the video below