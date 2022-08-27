Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, August 27, 2022 – A lady has narrated how she discovered that her mother was pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby.
@Julesv0923 who shared her story on TikTok, revealed that her mother opened up on her affair while she was on a trip to Mexico.
The lady in the video disclosed that she felt she was going to have a sibling but was shocked after being told that the man responsible for the pregnancy was her boyfriend at the time.
Watch the video below
