Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – A woman who spent money on her boyfriend to ensure he had a good time on his birthday has expressed regrets after he credited his mother for all she did for him.

The woman tweeted:

“Y’all I ain’t never been so embarrassed in my life. For this man birthday I paid for his haircut, got him a big bottle of casamigos, and a gift bag with balloons. Why he post on his ig that his mom got him all that stuff ?”

She added:

“At the end of the day, my heart and intentions were pure. One day someone will appreciate the things I do for them…”