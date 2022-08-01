Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 1 August 2022 – A woman has slammed the widower of her late friend after he posted a photo of himself with another woman on social media just 5 months after his wife’s death.

The Twitter user claims her late friend suffered “through absolute hell” in the hands of her husband and he even got another woman pregnant during their marriage.

She added that her friend took the child her husband had outside of their marriage as hers and stayed in the marriage until she died earlier this year.

Just five days after her death, the husband had a woman in the house his wife died in, the friend explained.

She said that her late friend’s husband also tried to “link” up with her a month ago and she thought it was for her friend’s kids’ sake but he then told her the kids won’t be there when they meet.

She said that since her friend died, the husband has been partying and has shown no sign of grief.

Read her post below.