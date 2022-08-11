Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Medical doctors have warned women against “vabbing” as it can be “dangerous” to their sexual health.

Vabbing has taken over the internet as women are using their vaginal discharge as perfume to attract men sexually.

The tactic sees women take their vaginal fluids and dab it on their pulse points – especially behind the ears and neck – so it acts as a pheromone.

Writer and TikTok user Mandy Lee made the practice more popular after she talked about its apparent charm on TikTok.

Also, plus size influencer Jewlieah even vabbed at the gym where she managed to secure a hot date.

Since then, more women have been trying it while giving updates on their experiences.

Now, doctors are discouraging women from this practice.

Dr Paraskevi Dimitriadi, a private gynaecologist from the Centre for Surgery in London, has shared that there is little evidence to show that pheromones work in the same way as they do in animals.

Even more concerning, Dr Dimitriadi has warned that vabbing could cause some nasty infections down below.

The expert told MailOnline: “If you use dirty fingers inside your vagina to collect discharge you can not only potentially traumatise the tissue in your vagina and but also spread infection, potentially causing something as serious as a pelvic inflammatory disease.”

Pelvic inflammatory disease increases the risk of having an ectopic pregnancy and scarring or abscesses in the fallopian tubes. This can cause infertility.

Dr Dimitriadi added: “Dirty fingers could also cause bacterial vaginosis or thrush.

“If you have bacterial vaginosis or thrush your discharge can be malodorous and will not help you attract a partner.”