Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Kylie Jenner’s four-year-old daughter, Stormi, is commanding attention online after she stepped out with her mother for a cosmetics launch in Westwood.

For the outing, Stormi was dressed in a bespoke silver shiny dress which she wore with comfortable white chunky Nike trainers. She also carried the tiniest silver handbag called the mini Friday top handle tote bag from Attico which costs $991.

Stormi also wore dark designer glasses as she headed to a cosmetics launch at in Westwood.

Her mother also rocked a white mini dress teamed with white sunglasses. She paired it with a sky-high white court shoes and carried an oversized lipstick handbag which costs $695 from Judith Lieber.

Stormi already has her own coveted handbag collection including her own $2,600 customised Louis Vuitton bag. She also has a $20,000 Hermes Kelly bag in pink which she has been seen carrying around on her arm.