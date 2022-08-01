Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – With less than a week remaining to the August 9th presidential election, political pundits and analysts are streaming to different media houses to give their take on who will win the Presidential election.

The election is being considered a neck and neck race between Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto.

Speaking on Monday when he appeared on K24 TV, political analyst Solomon Kuria predicted that Raila Odinga will win the election with a huge margin because he has support across the country.

On the other hand, Kuria said Ruto is campaigning to be the opposition leader in 2022 since Kenya Kwanza Alliance enjoys support in Rift Valley and sections of Mt Kenya region only.

“The DP will not become the President come 2022 because he wants to do it alone. He has enemies in all regions and comes 2022 he will be the weakest opposition leader we will have,” Kuria said.

