Monday, August 15, 2022 – Kisumu county residents have said they are very optimistic that Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will be the fifth President of Kenya.

Speaking on Monday, the residents who came from Kondele slums, noted that they have waited for too long and it was time that finally their wish will be granted.

“We want to tell Chebukati that we have been patient,” said Omondi Okello, a resident.

Another local, Mark Owino said, “We want this thing to come to an end so that we can continue with our business.”

He added that they will also remain peaceful no matter the outcome of the results.

“But it should be known that we are very optimistic that the results are in our favour candidate, Raila Odinga,”

Raila and Deputy President William Ruto are engaged in a neck-and-neck race and IEBC will finally announce the winner at around 3.00 pm today.

