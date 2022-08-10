Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – A ‘threatening man in possession of a knife’ at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France has been shot dead, police say.

Police say they were called to the scene, an area near the airport’s 2F terminal, on Wednesday morning, August 10.

French radio station RTL reports that the man ‘showed signs of aggression.’

The broadcaster added: ‘Refusing to obey police orders, he then allegedly ran towards the police.

‘A police officer then opened fire on the assailant , who was quickly taken care of by the emergency services. The man reportedly succumbed to his injuries.’

A source said the man, shot by one police officer, was homeless and had threatened airport security staff and police.

‘This morning officers neutralised a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport,’ the Paris police department wrote on Twitter.

As at press time, the French police say no terrorism link is suspected