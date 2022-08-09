Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – An ardent supporter of Raila Odinga has expressed her grievances after she travelled from the United States of America to come and exercise her democratic right, only to be turned away from the polling station.

The voter, identified as Nancy Onchoke, who openly declared that she is a staunch supporter of the Azimio leader, was informed by IEBC officials that her name was missing in the KIEMS kit.

She stood outside Nyamiobo polling station in Bonchari as she watched other voters cast their ballots.

“I have queued here since morning only to find my name missing in the KIEMs kit,” she ranted.

Onchoke last voted in 2002 and anticipated to exercise her democratic right and vote for change.

“I was motivated to travel back home to vote for change for my country and for my people,” she said.

She further lamented that IEBC officers did not bother checking her name in the manual register.

“I have never transferred my vote from the polling station. The situation has worried me,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.