Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wa, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta has become angry and frustrated as Election Day nears.

On Tuesday next week, over 22 million Kenya voters will decide on the fifth President of Kenya between Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga,, and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto.

Uhuru, who is supporting Raila Odinga, has of late been attacking the Deputy President, saying he has nothing to offer Kenyans.

Speaking on Monday in Baringo County, Ichung’wa, who is one of the phalanxes of Deputy President from Mt Kenya region, said Uhuru is becoming frustrated because he has realized that Raila is not sellable in the Mt Kenya region.

“President, we understand your pain and disappointment. It is not possible to sell Raila to the people of Mt Kenya region,” Ichung’wa said.

