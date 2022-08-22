Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – One of the masterminds behind the 2016 Paris hotel robbery of Kim Kardashian has blamed the reality star for the crime.

In 2016, while Kim and her family were in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week, robbers posed as cops and gained entrance into her room while her sisters were away.

The reality star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint while a gang of masked men raided her jewellery boxes and made away with a huge haul of gems and two mobile phones.

Among the stolen items was the $4 million, 20-carat engagement ring given to Kim by Kanye West.

Now, one of the robbers, Yunis Abbas, who has spent nearly two years in prison for the sensational $10 million heist, has blamed Kim for it, saying she “should be a little less showy.”

He told VICE News: “Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care.”

Yunis was one of 12 people to be charged over the incident and said the gang used the Internet to track down the star. He revealed how he stayed downstairs while the gang raided the star’s room.

“Madame Kardashian’s secretary called for help. But she called 911 in the United States, which scared us, which made them lose a lot of time. And when we got out, there was a bunch of police outside who didn’t know anything about the robbery,” he added.

Last year, it was claimed that alleged ringleader Aomar Ait Khedache, known as ‘Old Omar’, penned Kim an apology from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions.