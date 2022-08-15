Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Kim Kardashian was seen out on Sunday August 14, for the first time since she split from Pete Davidson.

The reality star was pictured heading out for some fun on a boat in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with her family.

The mum-of-four wore a plunging black bodysuit which she left partly unzipped, revealing her ample cleavage. It was revealed last week that Pete has been seeing a therapist for “trauma therapy” after months of online harassment from Kanye over his relationship with Kim.