Friday, August 26, 2022 – Kim Kardashian posed in front of her custom Maybach car as she showed off her physique in a racy silver bodysuit.

In the photos uploaded on her Instagram page late Thursday night, August 25, the SKIMS founder could be seen showing off her petite frame, toned abs, under boob while donning futuristic glasses.

The sexy photos come days after reports indicated she’s ready to start dating again after splitting from former boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

See photos below