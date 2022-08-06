Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it a quit on their relationship after 9 months together and decided to just be friends

Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, went public as a couple nine months ago after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where he was then a cast member.

Kim and Pete Davidson’s age difference caused them to split earlier this week, sources told Page Six.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider says.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source adds. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The source also told the publication that Kardashian who runs multiple businesses and stars on a reality show was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The insiders shared that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” The split occurred sometime this week.

Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!. As for Kim, she continues to raise four kids, North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” another insider shares with E! News.

“They are happily co-parenting.”

The pair, who became Instagram official in March and made their red carpet debut in May, have been romantically linked since October 2021.

Kim’s breakup with Pete comes as she is still working out the legal details of her divorce from her third husband and father of her children, Kanye West.