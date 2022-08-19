Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Kileleshwa ward MCA-Elect, Robert Alai Onyango, has issued a stern warning to Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who are ditching the coalition and joining President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

On Thursday, over 7 Members of Parliament from the United Democratic Movement (UDM) ditched Azimio and joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Also, Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu and Machakos Town MP Caleb Mule dumped Raila Odinga’s Azimio and joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Reacting to the exodus, Alai stated that all political parties and politicians who recently joined the Kenya Kwanza will later regret it.

According to Alai, politicians should not seek elective seats from coalitions if they do know later that they are going to betray them.

“Those politicians rushing to endorse Ruto will have the biggest regrets. Wait and see.” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST