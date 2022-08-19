Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 August 2022 – President-elect William Ruto may rule with an iron fist once he is sworn in, if what a newly-elected UDA MP told Kileleshwa Ward MCA and blogger Robert Alai is to be believed.

According to Alai, the MP warned him that Ruto will jail his critics and deny Kenyans the freedom of expression.

Alai claims that Ruto was taking Kenyans for a ride when he recently said that all citizens will enjoy their democratic rights.

Speaking at his Karen residence, Ruto said that Kenyans will no longer use WhatsApp calls and signals for fear of being tracked by state agencies.

However, Alai noted that Ruto always blocks his critics on Twitter, a sign that he is a dictator.

This is what Alai posted on Facebook.

