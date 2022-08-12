Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has bemoaned the Kikuyu community for voting for Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto, in the just concluded Presidential election.

The entire Mt Kenya region voted overwhelmingly for Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates.

Makau’s boss Raila Odinga, despite appointing Martha Karua as his running mate, performed dismally with Ruto‘s UDA scooping 33 parliamentary seats from the region.

Reacting to the Mt Kenya region overwhelmingly supporting Ruto, Makau said the region “will only realize the worth of water when the well is dry”

“RUTO has played the Mountain like a fiddle. My beloved cousins will only realize the worth of water when the well is dry,” Prof Makau Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.