Thursday, August 11, 2022 – Former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has said the Kikuyu community will be in the opposition for the next 10 years because they were confused by Deputy President William Ruto, and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Thursday, Kega said Ruto and Gachagua lied to the voters of the Mount Kenya region, who according to the provisional results, got majority votes compared to Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

“William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua, you lied to our people and now they will be in the opposition for the next 5 years!” Kega said.

Kega lost his seat to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Chieni Njoroge.

He conceded defeat and congratulated the winner and thanked Kieni residents for allowing him to serve as their MP.

