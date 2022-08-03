Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – A lady believed to be part of a criminal gang drugging men in Nairobi was arrested and arraigned at Milimani Law Courts after spiking a man’s drink in Umoja estate, Nairobi, and robbing him of Ksh 1.1 million.

The suspect, Caroline Njeri, appeared before Chief Magistrate Weddy Kangendo and was accused of administering a stupefying chemical substance known as Salicylates poisoning(APYCY) to Bernard Cheruyoit at a guest house.

The stupefying drug is very deadly and can lead to multiple organ failure.

She reportedly transferred Ksh 1, 126, 200 from Cheruyoit’s Equity bank and National bank accounts into her several bank accounts and M-pesa accounts.

She also stole his mobile phone and ATM cards.

She was busted with a pack containing stupefying substances.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Ksh 300,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh 1 Million.

See her photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.