Monday, August 15, 2022 – The Kikuyu Council of Elders has admitted that it failed to read the political mood in the Mt Kenya region before endorsing the Azimio la Umoja coalition and its presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Council’s chairman, Mr. Wachira Kiago, said the results that saw Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) eclipse Azimio by emphatically taking over the region’s political soul is food for thought.

“We concede defeat but that is not to say we were wrong. Just like the way Jesus Christ who was a messiah was crucified by the decision of the majority, it turned out that the majority is not always right,” he said.

Mr. Kiago said the council of elders is not guided by populist decisions or emotions, rather, it evaluates situations and offers guidance based on wisdom.

He said there are those who are taunting the elders for expressing a political stand that was resolutely trashed by the electorate.

“We said we supported President Uhuru Kenyatta to be our kingpin even after retiring. We settled for supporting Raila Odinga as the most ideal presidential candidate to succeed Kenyatta. That remains the wisest stand for our community regardless of the outcome of the vote,” he said.

