Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – A section of Kikuyu community elders has finally announced the presidential candidate the community will support during the August 9th presidential election.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto, Roots party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wanjackoyah, and Agano party presidential candidate David Mwaure, are the four candidates contesting for the presidency.

The Kikuyu elders, led by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, revealed the community will support Raila Odinga for the top seat.

Council chairman Njoroge Minae said anyone who will go against the elders’ directive will risk getting a generational curse.

“We want to urge the community to support Raila Odinga because he is a freedom fighter and a hero, failure to do that there will be dire consequences,” Minae stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST