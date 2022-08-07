Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Presiding pastor at Kiambaa Church located in Uasin Gishu County has narrated how they were forced to change its name after the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Speaking to BBC, Karanja disclosed that the church became deserted, forcing the administration to rebrand to Kenya Assemblies of God Faith Church.

According to the preacher, the church was initially known as Kenya Assemblies of God Pentecostal. The leaders had to drop Pentecostal and replace it with Faith.

Explaining the reason for changing its name, Karanja maintained that it was meant to erase the bad memories of the 2007 poll skirmishes.

“When I came here in 2012. Everything was extremely complicated. People did not want to be associated with it. Then the Holy Spirit instructed me to change the name to give it a new breath,” Karanja explained.

Karanja appealed to political leaders to tone down as the country heads to the August 9 General Election.

“In the past years, people have been concerned and thinking negatively. But we believe this time round; God will not allow bad things to happen.” Karanja explained.

“I’m grateful because people are flocking into the church for prayers as we have built a friendly environment,” he added.

One of the congregants, also a survivor of the 2007 ordeal, stated that the bad memories had cleared after the establishment of the church and its subsequent rebranding.

“Old the memories have faded away with the changing of Kiambaa Church name. Right now, we are praying that our God will forgive the perpetrators.”

“We also hope our leaders will continue preaching peace as we approach elections. We need one another, and our political differences should not make us enemies,” she explained.

In March, the Kiambaa Church administration published a poster announcing plans to reconstruct the worship centre despite resistance from certain politicians in the region.

Kiambaa Church was raided and burnt down with worshippers inside on January 1, 2008.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.