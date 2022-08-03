Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenyan Vs. New Zealand Gambling Industry: Overview

Here we have two countries that are both passionate about gambling. Today we will compare them and see the differences and which is more attractive for gambling. Let’s say that the comparison will be challenging, but we will manage. We will try to keep things simple and focus on all the essential data and facts you may need to know.

Gambling In Kenya

Gambling in Kenya is legal. It has been since 1996, and this was possible thanks to the Betting Lotteries and Gaming Act. According to this particular law, operators can offer games to people of Kenya that meet the requirements. In 2011 we saw the creation of the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya, which also started to control online gambling.

An interesting fact is that the law didn’t allow foreign operators to offer games, but it doesn’t impose any restrictions either. When it comes to entertainment, Kenya is the winner here. They have 28 of these and 3 bookmakers, and there are 11 bingo halls. Considering that the gambling industry is developing and growing, we can see that more and more establishments will become available.

When it comes to market size, it is at $40 million, which isn’t a match. Yes, it will grow more, and some argue that the increase will be massive. 57% of the population gambled at some point, while 47% gambled at least once per month. But, 10% of the population place bets on some sport or a casino game every day.

Thanks to technology, gambling online and via smartphones are more popular than ever before. Over 88% of punters will use their smartphone to place a bet, which is more convenient, easier, and more rewarding. 64% of people who have a smartphone in Kenya bet as well.

Kenyan players enjoy playing slots. This is the most popular type of casino game here and is enjoyed by the majority. The players also enjoy sports betting. The country’s most popular sport is football, as you may expect.

Gambling In New Zealand

Gambling in New Zealand is also legal and different from the one in Kenya. First of all, it is controlled by the Department of Internal Affairs. There are 6 land-based casinos in the country as well as many online casinos, and reviews at CasinoDeps provide more information about them. These are Dunedin Casino, Skycity Wharf Casino, SkyCity Queenstown, Christchurch Casino, SkyCity Auckland, and SkyCity Hamilton.

The gambling market here is a lot bigger than in Kenya. It is at NZ$2.6 billion, and it is one of the highest in the world. As you can assume, it is growing and developing as we speak, so more and more people will gamble, placing higher, more appealing, and more common bets.

When it comes to betting, we can see that the most popular sports are rugby, cricket, and then football. Basketball is popular as well but slightly more than horse racing. An interesting fact here is that esports are popular as well. Casino games are popular, as you can imagine, and the main ones are slots, which are called pokies here.

As usual, NZ players like using smartphones and tablets to play games or place a bet. They will do this almost on a daily basis, and they will enjoy all sorts of apps to get the thrill they like. However, most casinos are mobile-friendly, so they don’t need an app.

Each slot must provide player information, including how long a player has been playing and similar details. The law regulates these. Slots can also be placed in hotels and bars but are heavily controlled. Even the winnings are heavily controlled.

NZ gamblers have been known as some of the most passionate in the world; some will gamble every day if they can. Land casinos are massive, come with restaurants and bars, and are more like Las Vegas casinos.

The Final Word

As you can see, people from both countries love to gamble and are allowed to. But, there are some differences. In Kenya, the law is not as advanced as in New Zealand. Although there are more casinos and sports betting establishments, people place smaller bets while the market size is smaller.

This is all growing as we speak, but slowly and gradually. The gambling industry in New Zealand is just more advanced. More bettors, more bets, and also more limits are present. We can add that gambling in both countries is safe and controlled, so you don’t have to worry about anything if you want to gamble in Kenya or New Zealand.